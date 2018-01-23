NEON has come on to take North American theatrical rights to Revenge, the thriller written and directed by Coralie Fargeat that’s playing in the Midnight section at the Sundance Film Festival. AMC Networks’ genre streaming service Shudder made a deal for the pic at the Toronto Film Festival, and the team-up means NEON will market and distribute the film theatrically in advance of its exclusive streaming premiere on Shudder later in the year.

It’s the latest Sundance deal for NEON, which earlier this morning scored the fest’s biggest deal to date with a $10M-plus deal for Assassination Nation, and before that for Monsters And Men.

Revenge, Fargeat’s debut film, stars Matilda Lutz as a young woman who goes on vacation at a remote desert villa with her millionaire boyfriend (Kevin Janssens). Their romantic weekend goes off the rails when her lover’s hunting pals show up on the scene, triggering a wave of violence. It debuted in Park City on Friday.