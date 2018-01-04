The group Resistance SF isn’t backing down when it comes to demanding that Donald Trump be banned from following his latest “big button” nuclear war tweet aimed at North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. In the past 24 hours, they have projected various phrases on the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco in protest with the latest phrase saying, “Trump or @jack must go”, demanding that Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey take action against Trump’s haphazard tweeting habits.

Other phrases that have been projected on to the building include “Be a Hero: Ban Trump” as well as “Trump’s Dog Whistle” with an arrow pointing to the Twitter marquee.

“Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter and Square, has enabled [Donald Trump] from his first dog whistles in the birther movement to his latest nuclear pissing contest,” the group posted on their Facebook page. “[Jack Dorsey] is #complicit. He endangers the world and allows Trump to break his company’s own terms of service to do it. As long as he is CEO of Twitter and Square, they cannot be considered moral tech companies, and the board of directors of both should do the right thing and insist that either Trump or Jack must go. Jack Dorsey brought 280 characters to Twitter, but what Twitter needs is a CEO with more character.”

The group has also held rallies in front of the building and has invited others to join since projecting their protest messages.

The protest not only comes after Trump’s usual recent tweet tirades but also after the social media platform suspended the account of former Milwaukee sheriff turned Trump supporter David A. Clarke after he posted a graphic of Trump’s face superimposed on that of a wrestler holding another wrestler labeled CNN. Clarke’s face was slapped on another wrestler who is kicking CNN in the face.









