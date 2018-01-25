Refinery29 has tapped Yara Shahidi, Gillian Jacobs, Gilly Barnes, Ivy Agregan, Janine Sherman Barrois, A.M. Lukas, Jessica Sanders, and Allana Harkin as the filmmakers for season two of Shatterbox Anthology, which will consist of eight wide-ranging short-form films. The series provides emerging and established female filmmakers the support and opportunity to realize their visions and reach new audiences across multiple platforms. Season two launched at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival with the world premiere of Oscar nominee Jessica Sanders’ End of the Line, about a lonely man who goes to the pet store and buys a tiny man in a cage. The film stars Simon Helberg (Big Bang Theory) and Brett Gelman (Stranger Things). In addition, the digital media company has partnered with TNT, which will screen the season two films across all its platforms. Participants in the first season included Chloe Sevigny, Kristen Stewart, Courtney Hoffman, and Gabourey Sidibe.

Lowery/REX/Shutterstock

Snoop Dogg has been cast opposite Nichelle Nichols in Unbelievable!!!!!, a sci-fi parody film written and directed by Steven L. Fawcetteis of Archangel Films. Robert Davi, Sam Asghari and Casper Smart hav also joined the large ensemble case, which includes over forty former Star Trek stars like Garrett Wang, Chase Masterson Tim Russ, Armin Shimerman, Vaughn Armstrong, Gary Graham, Anthony Montgomery, Linda Park, Robert Picardo, as well as Kirk Stillwood, is a puppet created by the Chiodo Brothers, who created all the “Team America: World Police” puppets. The film follows the crazy exploits of four off-beat astronauts who travel to the Moon on a rescue mission to determine the fate of two Space Agency comrades who have not been heard from in several days. Previously announced cast members include Michael Madsen, Gilbert Gottfried, Katarina Van Derham, Angelique Fawcette, and Emily L. Stanton. Snoop will also serve as an exec producer.