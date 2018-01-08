“You have a gift, you know how to survive — this is what you are meant to do.” That’s the launch point for Jennifer Lawrence’s ballerina-turned-secret weapon in Red Sparrow, the movie adaptation of Jason Matthews’s spy novel that 20th Century Fox is prepping for its March 2 release with a new trailer.

Francis Lawrence is directing Justin Haythe’s script for the film, which features a loaded cast including Joel Edgerton, Matthias Schoenaerts, Charlotte Rampling, Mary-Louise Parker and Jeremy Irons.

The Oscar-winning Lawrence toplines as Dominika Egorova, a Russian dancer who, due to circumstances well beyond her control, becomes the newest recruit for Sparrow School, a secret intelligence service that trains exceptional young people to use their bodies and minds as weapons. Turns out she’s the best recruit they’ve ever seen. But soon she must reconcile the person she was and the power she now commands with everything she cares about at risk — including an American CIA agent (Edgerton) who tries to convince her he is the only person she can trust.

Peter Chernin is producing with Steve Zaillian, Jenno Topping and David Ready.

