Rebecca Hall has made an impactful move at a time when sexual harassment and abuse allegations are infecting Hollywood like a virus. The Golden Globe-nominated actress announced that she has decided to donate to her wage from Woody Allen’s upcoming A Rainy Day in New York to Time’s Up.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Hall said that when she started working on A Rainy Day in New York, the Weinstein scandal broke. She admitted, “I couldn’t have imagined somewhere stranger to be that day,” while on the set of a film directed by a man who has faced allegations himself. Hall previously worked with Allen on Vicky Cristina Barcelona, which was a breakout for her, earning her a Golden Globe nomination. She recognizes that he gave her one of her “first significant roles in film” and that she had “always been grateful.”

However, she adds that she had recently re-read Dylan Farrow’s statements in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times of sexual assault allegations against Allen saying, “I see, not only how complicated this matter is, but that my actions have made another woman feel silenced and dismissed.” She adds, “That is not something that sits easily with me in the current or indeed any moment, and I am profoundly sorry. I regret this decision and wouldn’t make the same one today.”

In the wake of this, Hall said that she donated her wage to Time’s Up, the organization started by industry women to combat sexual harassment and abuse. She assures that it will not end there: “I’ve also signed up, will continue to donate, and look forward to working with and being part of this positive movement towards change not just in Hollywood but hopefully everywhere.”

Hall’s comments come after Mira Sorvino and Greta Gerwig have come forward to say that they are sorry for working with Allen and will never work with him again.