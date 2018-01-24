Showtime is the best network to deal with – from pitch to post-production – according to a new poll conducted by NPACT, the trade group representing non-fiction TV producers. CBS finished a close second, just ahead of A&E.

MTV finished last, just ahead of Amazon as the producers’ least favorite networks to deal with.

A&E, ID, and Netflix finished in a dead heat – 11 votes each – for the network the producers respected the most. Amazon tied for last – with 10 other platforms that each got only one vote. CBS, the Food Network and Lifetime were among the other least respected networks in a poll of 93 producers.

Oxygen was ranked most improved from last year’s inaugural poll, followed by Amazon, History, and Netflix. Only 54 producers voted in this category.

Forty-eight production companies took part in rating 46 networks and platforms in 11 categories, including pitching; development; executives’ understanding of their network’s brand and content needs; business affairs; editorial oversight and notes; production management; finance, and scheduling and promo support.

Among all networks and platforms, A&E and ID were cited in the top 10 across more categories than any of the other networks, followed by History, the DIY Network, and CBS.

Other networks consistently listed in the top 10 across multiple categories were ABC, Bravo, E!, FYI, HGTV, Lifetime, NBC, NatGeo Wild, Netflix, Showtime, Smithsonian, truTV and YouTube Red.

“This latest survey offers detailed, comprehensive information about producers’ perceptions of networks and over the top services amidst a climate of unprecedented change,” said NPACT general manager John Ford. “From pitch to post-production, a broad swath of producers – large and small – rates the vital production process; NPACT’s goal is to improve that creative process however we can, and our surveys aim to do just that.”