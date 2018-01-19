Members of a reality TV production crew were arrested last night at Newark Liberty International Airport for allegedly attempting to sneak a phony bomb-looking device through security, possibly to film the security response.

“Several arrested by police on Thursday after @TSA detected a suspicious item in a carry-on bag at aNewark Airport checkpoint,” tweeted a spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration. “They attempted to interntionally carry an item in a carry-on bag that had all of the makings of an IED and film it for a TV show. TSA caught them.”

CNN has reported that nine crew members were arrested and charged with conspiracy to create a public alarm, among other charges. The men were charged and released. The Essex Country Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the case, with a possible court date pending. They could face security violation penalties of more than $13,000, according to reports.

Port Authority police, who have jurisdiction over the airport in New Jersey, said the arrested men claimed to work for a production company affiliated with Endemol Shine Group but provided no media credentials.

The men reportedly claimed to work on the upcoming CNBC reality show Staten Island Hustle, a spring 2018 series following a group of Staten Island, NY, friends and businessmen looking for “far-fetched” products and ideas for investments.

Endemol issued a statement saying, “While this process is ongoing we are unable to comment further but in the meantime, we sincerely apologize for any disruption caused.”

A New York Daily News report said a law enforcement source indicated the TV crew “admitted they wanted to record the Transportation Security Administration’s reactions when they found the device.” Said the source, a “TSA bomb tech just happened to be (at the checkpoint). He quickly looked it over, said it was nothing and they were taken in.”

CNBC had no comment on the matter.