UPDATE, with second Tweet Warner Bros is getting clever with its promotion of the Steven Spielberg-directed Ready Player One. They’ve got a teaser trailer (watch it below), and it has a secret link in it that has a password that links to a hidden video that is narrated by Spielberg and author Ernest Cline, with new unseen footage. The studio will be advertising the movie during today’s NFL division championship games. Can you crack the QR code and get a look at the unseen footage? If you’re bursting at the seams awaiting the movie, you should be able to crack the code.

A second tweet followed the original teaser by a couple hours, with the secret footage – no hidden code necessary. The clip features snippets of Spielberg classics including Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, E.T., and Indiana Jones, comments by Cline and a chat with Spielberg himself.

Take a look at both clips:

Director Steven Spielberg invites you to play. #ReadyPlayerOne – In Theaters March 30. pic.twitter.com/z3owVM6cQM — Ready Player One (@readyplayerone) January 21, 2018