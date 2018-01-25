Warner Bros. is going a day earlier than planned with its Steven Spielberg movie Ready Player One: Instead of opening on Good Friday March 30, which has been a rich day in recent years with the Fast and Furious franchise as well as Warner Bros.’ own Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, the studio is opening the Amblin release on Thursday March 29. Typically, on Thursday night, big movies get their start anyway. This means that Ready Player One will be available as early as matinees.

It’s a prime rolling spring break: 30% of the kids are off from school on Wednesday, and that moves to 37% on Thursday and 79% on Friday.

On a three-day basis, Batman v. Superman owns the best Easter weekend opening of all-time at $166M, followed by Furious 7 ($147.1M) and The Fate of the Furious ($98.7M). Ready Player One is based on Ernest Cline’s bestselling 2011 YA novel. Batman v. Superman earned $27.7M alone in its Holy Thursday launch before its record Easter weekend.