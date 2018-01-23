Not only has Christopher Plummer made history today as the oldest nominated actor ever, but Mudbound cinematographer Rachel Morrison also stepped into the record books as the first woman nominated in 90 years of Oscar. Dee Rees’ World War II drama for Netflix, which also earned Mary J. Blige her first Oscar nominations with Supporting Actress and Original Song (Mighty River), also made history when she was also was the first woman nominated for a feature film from the American Society of Cinematographers Awards.

Morrison, who started as a camera operator in 2001 and has since been the cinematographer on such films as Cake and Dope and the DP on Fruitvale Station, was also the first woman to get Best Cinematographeer from the New York Film Critics Circle Award.

The trailblazer also became the first woman to shoot a tentpole superhero movie with Marvel’s Black Panther.