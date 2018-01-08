UPDATED with video: Rachel Brosnahan’s starring turn in Amazon’s rookie comedy series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel earned her a Golden Globe tonight, taking the strong Best TV Actress in a Comedy or Musical category.

The Globes have been kind to Amazon series, which have received Comedy/Musical wins for Transparent and Mozart in the Jungle in the short time the streaming giant has been doing original series. Mrs. Maisel is also up for Best Comedy/Musical tonight.

Brosnahan’s win came over fellow nominees Pamela Adlon for FX’s Better Things, Issa Rae of HBO’s Insecure, and fellow rookies Alison Brie for Netflix’s GLOW and Frankie Shaw for Showtime’s SMILF.

Written and directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino, Mr. Maisel stars the House of Cards alum Brosnahan as Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a 1958 New York City woman who has everything she’s ever wanted — the perfect husband, two kids, and an elegant Upper West Side apartment perfect for hosting Yom Kippur dinner. But her perfect life suddenly takes an unexpected turn when her perfect husband leaves, and Midge is left to chart a new course. She discovers a previously unknown talent – stand-up comedy, which ultimately lands her a post on Johnny Carson’s couch.

Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen and Marin Hinkle co-star. The series bowed November 29 on the streaming service.

“This is a story about a bold and brilliant and complicated woman,” Brosnahan said onstage accepting the award, which was presented to her by Carol Burnett and Jennifer Aniston. She added that there were many such stories worth telling, saying, “Please, let’s continue to hold each other accountable and to invest in and champion these stories.”