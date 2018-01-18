The first trailer for Netflix’s Queer Eye for the Straight Guy starts with flashes of the new Fab Five and with a voice-over that says, “The original show was fighting for tolerance. Our show is fighting for acceptance.” The preview of the reality makeover series reboot is giving the impression that it’s not just about teaching style-challenged men the difference between a spread collar and point collar shirt but about living your best life.

Netflix

The new take is in the spirit of the Emmy-winning reality series that launched in 2003 on Bravo — with a minor change. Based on the trailer, they seemed to have shortened the title to Queer Eye, but the full title still is acceptable. Other than that, there is a new Fab Five hitting all marks when it comes to giving men the proper tools and guidance of living your best life.

Bobby Berk is here for all your design needs, while Antoni Porowski is the resident food and wine expert. Karamo Brown will serve as culture guru, and Jonathan Van Ness will be in charge of all things involving grooming. And finally, Tan France will be the fashion guy to make everyone look as good outside as they are inside.

Check out the trailer above and tell us what you think.