Vandit Bhatt (Ripped) is set for a recurring role on the third season of ABC’s Quantico. From executive producers Josh Safran and Mark Gordon, Quantico follows young FBI recruits training at the Quantico base. Bhatt will play Jagdeep “Deep” Patel, a member of the new elite black ops team. Bhatt most recently played a younger version of Russell Peters in the film Ripped. He also has appeared on Younger, The Michael J. Fox Project and Mercy. Bhatt is repped by Judy Boals. Inc.

Castle alum Seamus Dever has booked a recurring role on Titans, the upcoming DC superhero series from Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Sarah Schechter and Warner Bros TV. Written by Goldsman, DC Entertainment’s Johns and Berlanti, Titans follows a group of young soon-to-be superheroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe. Character details for Dever are being kept under wraps. Dever is best known for the role of Detective Kevin Ryan on all eight seasons of ABC’s Castle. He’s repped by Metropolitan Talent Agency and LINK Entertainment.

Jimmie Saito (The Blacklist) has booked a recurring role in Starz’s half-hour drama Sweetbitter, based on Stephanie Danler’s best-selling 2016 book. Sweetbitter follows 22-year-old Tess who, shortly after arriving in New York City, lands a job at a celebrated downtown restaurant. Swiftly introduced to the world of drugs, alcohol, love, lust, dive bars and fine dining, she learns to navigate the chaotically alluring yet punishing life she has stumbled upon. It is a story of a young woman’s coming of age, set against the rich and grimy backdrop of exclusive restaurants, evoking the possibility, beauty and fragility of being young and adrift. Saito will play Scott, the restaurant’s handsome, strong-minded sous chef. Saito has recurred on NBC’s The Blacklist and TBS’ Are We There Yet and had guest spots on CBS’ 2 Broke Girls and Bull. He’s repped by Abrams Artists Agency.