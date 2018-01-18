The International Cinematographers Guild has unveiled the nominees for its 55th annual Publicists Guild Awards, and Deadline co-Editor-in-Chief Mike Fleming Jr is up for its Press Award for a sixth time.

He’ll face off against the Associated Press’ Lindsey Bahr, Collider’s Steven Weintraub, Entertainment Tonight‘s Eliza Cost and Variety‘s Debra Birnbaum. The hardware will be doled out March 2 during a luncheon at the Beverly Hilton.

Meanwhile, the nominees in the marquee film category represent a half-dozen different genres: family (Disney’s Beauty and the Beast), action (TriStar’s Baby Driver), comedy (Paramount’s Daddy’s Home 2), horror (Universal’s Get Out), musical (Fox’s The Greatest Showman) and superhero (Warner Bros.’ Wonder Woman). Those films’ PR teams are vying for the Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Showmanship Motion Picture Award.

On the TV side, five publicists are up for the Maxwell Weinberg Publicists Showmanship Television Award: Gregg Brilliant for AMC’s Better Call Saul, Erica Tarin for FX’s Feud: Bette and Joan, Kristen Hall for CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery, Denise Godoy for Netflix’s Stranger Things 2 and Erin Moody for Fox’s The Orville.

Betty White was announced last month as recipient of the guild’s Lifetime Achievement Award. The guild’s Motion Picture and Television Showmanship Awards are TBA.

Here is the full list of nominees for the 55th annual Publicists Guild Awards:

Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Showmanship Motion Picture Award

Beauty and the Beast, Disney

Baby Driver,

Daddy’s Home 2, Paramount

Get Out, Universal

The Greatest Showman, Fox

Wonder Woman, Warner Bros.

Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Showmanship Television Award

Better Call Saul, Gregg Brilliant, Unit Publicist

• Feud: Bette and Joan, Erica Tarin, Fox 21 Television Studios

• Star Trek: Discovery, Kristen Hall, CBS Television Studios

• Stranger Things 2, Denise Godoy, Unit Publicist

• The Orville, Erin Moody, Twentieth Century Fox Television

Press Award

Mike Fleming Jr, Deadline

Lindsey Bahr, AP

Debra Birnbaum, Variety

Eliza Cost, Entertainment Tonight

Steven Weintraub, Collider

International Media Award

Nelson Aspen (Australia)

Janet Nepales (Philippines)

Jami Philbrick (China)

Gill Pringle (Australia)

Alex Zane (U.K.).

Excellence in Unit Still Photography for Motion Pictures Award

Murray Close

Scott Garfield

Matt Kennedy

Merrick Morton

Merie Wallace

Excellence in Unit Still Photography for Television Award

Beth Dubber

Jennifer Clasen

Scott Green

Trae Patton

Michele K. Short

Les Mason Award

Jan Craft, Warner Bros

Gabriela Gutentag, Unit Publicist

Sheryl Main, Unit Publicist

Ernie Malik, Unit Publicist

Gina Soliz, Warner Bros

The ICG Publicists Directory

Dedicated to journalist Liz Smith – In Memoriam

Special Recognition

Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s (HFPA) Golden Globes 75th Anniversary

The Bob Yeager Award for Community Service

To be announced at the luncheon.