The International Cinematographers Guild has unveiled the nominees for its 55th annual Publicists Guild Awards, and Deadline co-Editor-in-Chief Mike Fleming Jr is up for its Press Award for a sixth time.
He’ll face off against the Associated Press’ Lindsey Bahr, Collider’s Steven Weintraub, Entertainment Tonight‘s Eliza Cost and Variety‘s Debra Birnbaum. The hardware will be doled out March 2 during a luncheon at the Beverly Hilton.
Meanwhile, the nominees in the marquee film category represent a half-dozen different genres: family (Disney’s Beauty and the Beast), action (TriStar’s Baby Driver), comedy (Paramount’s Daddy’s Home 2), horror (Universal’s Get Out), musical (Fox’s The Greatest Showman) and superhero (Warner Bros.’ Wonder Woman). Those films’ PR teams are vying for the Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Showmanship Motion Picture Award.
On the TV side, five publicists are up for the Maxwell Weinberg Publicists Showmanship Television Award: Gregg Brilliant for AMC’s Better Call Saul, Erica Tarin for FX’s Feud: Bette and Joan, Kristen Hall for CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery, Denise Godoy for Netflix’s Stranger Things 2 and Erin Moody for Fox’s The Orville.
Betty White was announced last month as recipient of the guild’s Lifetime Achievement Award. The guild’s Motion Picture and Television Showmanship Awards are TBA.
Here is the full list of nominees for the 55th annual Publicists Guild Awards:
Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Showmanship Motion Picture Award
Beauty and the Beast, Disney
Baby Driver,
Daddy’s Home 2, Paramount
Get Out, Universal
The Greatest Showman, Fox
Wonder Woman, Warner Bros.
Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Showmanship Television Award
Press Award
Lindsey Bahr, AP
International Media Award
Nelson Aspen (Australia)
Janet Nepales (Philippines)
Jami Philbrick (China)
Gill Pringle (Australia)
Alex Zane (U.K.).
Excellence in Unit Still Photography for Motion Pictures Award
Murray Close
Scott Garfield
Matt Kennedy
Merrick Morton
Merie Wallace
Excellence in Unit Still Photography for Television Award
Beth Dubber
Jennifer Clasen
Scott Green
Trae Patton
Michele K. Short
Les Mason Award
Jan Craft, Warner Bros
Gabriela Gutentag, Unit Publicist
Sheryl Main, Unit Publicist
Ernie Malik, Unit Publicist
Gina Soliz, Warner Bros
The ICG Publicists Directory
Dedicated to journalist Liz Smith – In Memoriam
Special Recognition
Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s (HFPA) Golden Globes 75th Anniversary
The Bob Yeager Award for Community Service
To be announced at the luncheon.