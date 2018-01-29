Sofia Carson (Descendants) has been cast opposite Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish in Freeform’s Pretty Little Liars‘ spinoff pilot The Perfectionists from writer/executive producer I. Marlene King.

Based on the popular book series The Perfectionists by PLL author Sara Shepard, the spinoff is set in the town of Beacon Heights where everything seems perfect, from their top-tier college to their overachieving residents. But nothing in Beacon Heights is as it appears to be. The stress of needing to be perfect leads to the town’s first murder. Behind every Perfectionist is a secret, a lie and a needed alibi.

Carson will play Ava, a trendsetting blogger and coder who strives to be a fashion icon.

In addition, Carson will be seen in a recurring role on the upcoming season of Freeform’s Famous in Love, also from King. She’ll play Sloane, the daughter of a movie mogul, who becomes entwined with Paige Townsen and her friends.

Carson, best known for her starring role Evie in Disney Channel’s Descendants, is also a successful recording artist signed to Hollywood Records/Republic Records. To date, her music videos have amassed over 345 million views and over 11 million followers on social media.