EXCLUSIVE: With a Outstanding Drama Series win and more, Power was fully charged at the NAACP Image Awards on Monday and now creator Courtney Kemp is adding more juice to her End of Episode production company.

As her Get Christie Love reboots gets in gear at ABC, Kemp has brought ex-Universal Cable Productions Director of Current Programming Danielle De Jesus onboard to be the Head of Development at the shingle. “Danielle’s intelligence, tenacity, and honesty fall right in line with the End of Episode brand,” Kemp told Deadline. “I couldn’t be more excited to have her lead the team.”

De Jesus’ mandate is to develop and manage a wide content slate not just TV but also on film and other platforms for EoE.

Having overseen series such as USA Network’ upcoming Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G plus Colony, Syfy’s The Magicians and E!’s The Royals, De Jesus left UCP in November of last year. Before joining UCP, De Jesus was Manger of Programming and Development at ABC Family. While the hiring is just being made public now, De Jesus actually started at EoE earlier this month.

The addition is part of an overall expansion of the production company after Kemp inked a new multi-year overall deal with Starz and parent company Lionsgate in May of 2016. And it was a deal that Starz clearly wanted. Power is the most watched series on the premium cabler and huge draw on the Starz app

The Omari Hardwick, Naturi Naughton, Joseph Sikora and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, who is also an EP, led series will be back for a fifth season later this year.

Kemp is repped by CAA and attorney Michael Gendler.