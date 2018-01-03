Grab your granola and mason jars of small-batch whiskey and put on your North Face vests because IFC has released the trailer for the eighth and final season of Portlandia. And it has everything fans want out of the put-a-bird-on-it, Emmy-nominated comedy sketch show about life in the hip Pacific Northwest city.

The trailer (watch it above) packs a lot in 47 seconds, giving us the greatest hits from stars Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein. Starting off with their feminist book store characters Toni and Candace wanting to start their own women’s health clinic, the trailer spills into a cornucopia of Portlandia-brand comedy including Armisen’s Spyke looking to bring back punk to the music scene, quintessential Portlandians Dave and Kath attempting to survive an escape room and the Goths giving a heartfelt eulogy.

Portlandia was created by Armisen, Brownstein and Jonathan Krisel. It is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Broadway Video. The final season premieres at 10 PM Thursday, January 18.