Jenny Wall, who has had exec stints at Netflix, Hulu and HBO, is joining podcast network Gimlet Media as its chief marketing officer.

In the newly created post, Wall will oversee marketing and audience growth for the company, whose shows include Reply All, Homecoming and StartUp. At Hulu, Wall was SVP and head of marketing, helping oversee the launches of originals such as The Handmaid’s Tale, Casual and Difficult People. Before that, she was VP of marketing at Netflix, where she helped develop campaigns for key early originals such as House of Cards, Orange is the New Black, and Arrested Development.

Apart from those years in the streaming sector, she was CMO at entertainment agency BLT Communications, and started her career in 1995 at HBO as part of the team that created the iconic tagline “It’s not TV. It’s HBO.”

“Jenny brings over two decades of entertainment marketing experience, with a proven track record for sparking cultural moments through stories that matter,” said Matt Lieber, co-founder and president of Gimlet. “I can’t wait to see how her innovative, risk-taking approach will advance our growth in this new world of audio. I couldn’t be more thrilled to have Jenny on board as Gimlet enters a pivotal, exciting phase for the company and audio industry at large.”

Wall said her experience at disruptive digital content players has primed her for the transition to the realm of podcasts.

“I’ve been fortunate to work at some of the biggest innovators in entertainment and media, which is a big reason why I was so drawn to Gimlet,” she said. “I am passionate about entertainment and storytelling, and Gimlet is creating a new kind of media company, at the forefront of where this industry is going. We are creating shows that enrich people’s lives, and I’m excited to bring that experience to many more people.”