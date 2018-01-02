With Monday’s grosses, Universal Pictures and Gold Circle Entertainment’s Pitch Perfect franchise crossed $500 million at the worldwide box office. The third installment in the series will cross $100 million at the global box office today in its first 12 days of release, with 70% of that coming from U.S./Canada.

The first Pitch Perfect earned $115M global in 2012, with $65M made domestically. Pitch Perfect 2 was a huge surprise, stealing No. 1 stateside away from Warner Bros.’ event title Mad Max: Fury Road in May 2015 ($69.2M to $45.4M) and ultimately accumulating $184.3M stateside, $287.4M worldwide. The trilogy’s total to date is $500.9M off combined budgets for the pics of $91M. After all ancillaries, Deadline figured that Pitch Perfect 2 made close to $140M in profit. Pitch Perfect 3 opens this week in eight additional markets including Australia and Italy.

What started as a little film with a ton of online buzz became a breakaway hit when Pitch Perfect grossed $115M worldwide and became one of the top-performing DVD, VOD and pay-cable titles of 2013. The film’s soundtrack went platinum with more than 1 million units sold, and the single “Cups,” sung by Anna Kendrick, achieved triple-platinum status with combined sales of more than 3M units.