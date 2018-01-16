PBS Kids is making a trip to Pinkville next month. The pubcaster’s tyke brand said today at TCA that will launch Pinkalicious & Peterrific, a toon series based on Victoria Cann’s books, to the small screen on February 9.

Pinkalicious & Peterrific follows the adventures of Pinkalicious (Kayla Erickson) and her brother, Peter (Jaden Waldman), as they explore the town of Pinkville with their neighborhood friends. The imaginative Pinkalicious finds creative opportunities everywhere she looks, with Peter and her friends Jasmine, Rafael and Kendra in tow. She inspires everyone around her to be creative and find imaginative solutions to problems and expresses herself in ways that encourage children to do the same.

Produced by WGBH Boston, the series encourages kids to engage in self-expression and the creative arts, covering areas such as music, dance, theater and visual arts.Along with two 11-minute stories, each episode will include interstitials to feature real-life kids creating art, as well as profiles of professional artists. Among the artists featured are blues singer Vaneese Thomas, ballet dancer Ramar Amasar and author-illustrator Kann.

A sneak peek is available at pbskids.org and the PBS Kids app, where fans can watch three full-length 11-minute stories. Others will post every Friday until the February 9 on-air series premiere, which includes five episodes — one of which features Free to Be You and Me‘s Marlo Thomas, who guest stars as a dragon named Gertie.

“At PBS Kids, we seek to inspire kids through storytelling,” said Linda Simensky, VP Children’s Programming at PBS. “Pinkalicious & Peterrific offers us the opportunity to put the spotlight on arts and creativity in a way we’ve never done before: to highlight the importance of the arts as part of a whole-child learning approach and encourage kids to express that creativity in their daily lives.”