Pink has been tapped to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” before Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on February 4, the NFL and NBC said today. The performance will be televised live on NBC prior to kickoff.

This will be P!NK’s first time appearing on the Super Bowl stage.

The prolific singer, songwriter and actress has released seven studio albums, one greatest hits album, sold over 50 million albums equivalents, over 75 million singles, over 2.4 million DVDs worldwide and has had 15 singles in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (four at No. 1). In addition, she is the recipient of three Grammy Awards (18 nominations), one Daytime Emmy Award, three Billboard Music Awards, six MTV Video Music Awards, two MTV Europe Awards, two People’s Choice Awards and was named Billboard’s Woman of the Year in 2013. Her seventh studio album, Beautiful Trauma, debuted at #1 on Billboard’s 200 chart and marked a career high for first week sales. Her 2018 Beautiful Trauma World tour is set to kick off on March 1 in Phoenix.

The NFL previously announced that Justin Timberlake will headline the Pepsi Sugar Super Bowl LII Halftime Show.