The Producers Guild of America has produced its film and TV nominees for the 29th annual PGA Awards, which will be doled out January 20 at the Beverly Hilton. Check out the list below.

For the first time, a tie in the voting means 11 pics are vying for the marquee Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures, rather than the usual 10. The nominees are familiar to anyone who has been tracking awards season: The Big Sick, Call Me by Your Name, Dunkirk, Get Out, I, Tonya, Lady Bird, Molly’s Game, The Post, The Shape of Water, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Wonder Woman.

On the TV side, nominees for the Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Comedy, are HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, Silicon Valley and Veep; Netflix’s Master of None; and Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Up for the Drama award are HBO’s Big Little Lies and Game of Thrones, Netflix’s The Crown and Stranger Things, and Hulu’s Emmy-winning The Handmaid’s Tale.

The Nicole Kidman-Reese Witherspoon drama Big Little Lies was moved from the limited series category to drama series last month, after HBO renewed it for a second season.

The longform TV nominees are Netflix’s Black Mirror, FX’s Fargo and Feud: Bette and Joan, PBS’ Sherlock: The Lying Detective and HBO’s The Wizard of Lies.

The PGA nominees for documentary feature were announced in November, and the guild also has announced its special honorees: Ryan Murphy will receive its Norman Lear Achievement Award, Ava DuVernay is set for the Visionary Award, Charles Roven is the David O. Selznick Award recipient, and Jordan Peele’s Blumhouse/Universal pic Get Out will receive the PGA’s Stanley Kramer Award.

Here are the nominees for the 29th annual PGA Awards, co-chaired Donald De Line and Amy Pascal:

The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures:

The Big Sick

Producers: Judd Apatow, Barry Mendel

Call Me By Your Name

Producers: Peter Spears, Luca Guadagnino, Emilie Georges, Marco Morabito

Dunkirk

Producers: Emma Thomas, Christopher Nolan

Get Out

Producers: Sean McKittrick & Edward H. Hamm, Jr., Jason Blum, Jordan Peele

I, Tonya

Producers: Bryan Unkeless, Steven Rogers, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley

Lady Bird

Producers: Scott Rudin, Eli Bush, Evelyn O’Neill

Molly’s Game

Producers: Mark Gordon, Amy Pascal, Matt Jackson

The Post

Producers: Amy Pascal, Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger

The Shape Of Water

Producers: Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Producers: Graham Broadbent & Pete Czernin, Martin McDonagh

Wonder Woman

Producers: Charles Roven & Richard Suckle, Zack Snyder & Deborah Snyder

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures:

The Boss Baby

Producer: Ramsey Naito

Coco

Producer: Darla K. Anderson

Despicable Me 3

Producers: Chris Meledandri, Janet Healy

Ferdinand

Producers: Lori Forte, Bruce Anderson

The Lego Batman Movie

Producers: Dan Lin, Phil Lord & Christopher Miller

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures:

The PGA previously announced the nominations in this category on November 20, 2017. Producers who have already been vetted for awards eligibility are listed below and the winner will be announced at the official ceremony on January 20.

Chasing Coral

Producers: Jeff Orlowski, Larissa Rhodes

City of Ghosts

Producer: Matthew Heineman

Cries from Syria

Producers: Evgeny Afineevsky, Den Tolmor, Aaron I. Butler

Earth: One Amazing Day

Producer: Stephen McDonogh

Jane

(This film is still in the process of being vetted for producer eligibility this year.)

Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower

(This film is still in the process of being vetted for producer eligibility this year.)

The Newspaperman: The Life and Times of Ben Bradlee

Producers: Teddy Kunhardt, George Kunhardt

The producers of the programs in the following six categories are in the process of being vetted for awards eligibility this year, and the winners will be recognized at the official ceremony on January 20.

The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Drama:

Big Little Lies (Season 1)

The Crown (Season 2)

Game of Thrones (Season 7)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Season 1)

Stranger Things (Season 2)

The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Comedy:

Curb Your Enthusiasm (Season 9)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Season 1)

Master of None (Season 2)

Silicon Valley (Season 4)

Veep (Season 6)

The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Long-Form Television:

The Long-Form Television category encompasses both movies of the week and limited series.

Black Mirror (Season 4)

Fargo (Season 3)

FEUD: Bette and Joan (Season 1)

Sherlock: The Lying Detective

The Wizard of Lies

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television:

30 for 30 (Season 8)

60 Minutes (Season 50)

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (Season 9, Season 10)

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (Season 1, Season 2)

Spielberg

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television:

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (Season 2)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (Season 15)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Season 4)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Season 3)

Saturday Night Live (Season 43)

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Competition Television:

The Amazing Race (Season 29)

American Ninja Warrior (Season 9)

Lip Sync Battle (Season 3)

Top Chef (Season 14)

The Voice (Season 12, Season 13)

The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program:

Better Call Saul’s Los Pollos Hermanos Employee Training (Season 1)

Carpool Karaoke (Season 1)

Humans of New York: The Series (Season 1)

National Endowment for the Arts: United States of Arts (Season 3)

Viceland at the Women’s March (Season 1)

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program:

All or Nothing: A Season with the Los Angeles Rams (Season 2)

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Season 12)

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (Season 23)

SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt (Season 3)

VICE World of Sports (Season 2)

The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program:

Doc McStuffins (Season 4)

Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2017

School of Rock (Season 3)

Sesame Street (Season 47)

SpongeBob SquarePants (Season 10, Season 11)