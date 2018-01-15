Veteran Tiger Aspect exec Will Gould is partnering with former BBC Drama Commissioner Matthew Read and Tiger Drama’s Frith Tiplady to launch Moonage Pictures. The indie production company is looking to make writer-led programming and will officially open its doors in March. Gould and Tiplady announced their departures from Peaky Blinders co-producer Tiger Aspect last September. The pair previously exec produced the BBC Two period gangster epic, but will not be aboard for the upcoming Season 5, nor will Read.

Gould joined Tiger Aspect as a script editor in 2005, moving into producing and taking over as Head of Drama in 2012. In 2016, he became co-MD of Tiger Aspect Drama and Joint Managing Director of Tiger Aspect Productions in February last year. His most recent credits include Peaky Blinders, Amazon/BBC’s Ripper Street, ITV’s Good Karma Hospital and E4’s Mad Fat Diary.

Read, who Gould met while at university, joined the BBC in 2007, working as an executive producer before moving into commissioning. Under his watch were such dramas as BAFTA winners Last Tango In Halifax and Happy Valley, as well as Peaky, Doctor Foster, Wallender and Taboo. Read also has had a working relationship with Nicolas Winding Refn, penning the 2012 remake of the Danish director’s 1996 crime thriller Pusher. He also exec produced Winding Refn’s 2013 and 2016 respective Cannes entries, Only God Forgives and The Neon Demon.

Tiplady is currently CCO at Tiger Aspect and was previously joint-MD of Drama having started as Head of Production for Drama at the company 12 years ago. She says of the new venture, “We are under no illusion that the world of scripted content is a highly competitive one — but it always comes back to the original idea and the quality of the writing. We want to provide the right structure around the writer to ensure they have the production support they need to realize their vision.”

Gould adds, “I am hugely excited to be teaming up with Matthew and Frith — two of my favorite people in TV — for this new adventure. The past 12 years at Tiger Aspect have been the time of my life, and I am very proud to have been part of the team that built the company’s drama department into the strong division it is today. But it’s time to return to my core passion — program making. Moonage Pictures has been created to ensure that we provide the right creative environment to explore ideas and opportunities without limitation.”

Read calls the move to create Moonage a “logical and exciting progression” given the partners’ previous relationship. Working with Gould and Tiplady on Peaky Blinders “was a brilliant experience and I’m thrilled to be launching Moonage Pictures with them.” The company’s name is a nod to David Bowie’s 1971 “Moonage Daydream.”

Read is repped by Casarotto Ramsay and WME.