PBS will air a five-part, half-hour series about the #MeToo movement, premiering on Friday, February 2.

#Metoo, Now What? will engage both women and men from in dialogue about how the movement started and how to effect lasting change for the better, PBS CEO Paula Kerger said in announcing the series Tuesday morning at TCA.

Each episode will focus on an aspect of sexual harassment, and will include reporting from host/executive editor Zainab Salbi.

PBS

Topics to be explored include the impact of popular culture on women in the workplace, how race and class factor into the discussion, the social costs of pay inequity and gender discrimination, how men can be engaged in this discussion, and how to chart a path forward.

#Metoo, Now What? will draw from a range of guests, including women and men of all ages, races and economic groups; that will include activists, journalists, celebrities and leaders from the worlds of media, academics, business, arts, entertainment, fashion and advertising.

Women for Women International

Salbi is founder of Women for Women International, a grassroots humanitarian and development organization dedicated to serving women survivors of wars by offering support, tools and access to life-changing skills to move from crisis and poverty to stability and economic self-sufficiency. In October 2015, Salbi launched The Nida’a Show talk show dedicated to addressing and inspiring women in the Arab world (www.nidaashow.com). The show launched with first interview in the Arab world with Oprah Winfrey, who had featured Zainab 10 times on her own show; it also featured women and men from all walks of life in addition to global and Arab celebrities.

Salbi is the author of several books including the best-seller “Between Two Worlds: Escape from Tyranny: Growing Up in the Shadow of Saddam.” She is currently the editor at large at Women in the World.