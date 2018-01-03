Goodfellas star Paul Sorvino seemingly channeled his tough-guy character from that mob film as he described meting out some street justice in defense of his daughter, actress Mira Sorvino.

Sorvino was approached by a TMZ reporter as he left Bristol Farms in West Hollywood on Tuesday night and asked for his reaction to claims that Weinstein had attempted to blacklist his daughter.

“He better hope he goes to jail,” Paul Sorvino said. “Because if we come across [each other], I think he’ll be lying on the floor.”

Asked to respond to reports that the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office is weighing two cases involving the once-prominent Hollywood mogul, Sorvino responded viscerally to the prospect of jail time.

“That son of a bitch. Good for him if he goes,” the actor said. “If not, he has to meet me, and I’ll kill [him].”