Paul Greenberg is exiting his position as head of A+E Networks’ FYI digital channel to launch digital video consulting firm Butter Works, Deadline has confirmed.

Greenberg confirmed the move in a Twitter post today.

As first reported by Deadline sister publication Variety, Greenberg, who has been exec VP and general manager of FYI (former Biography) for two years, as well as head of A+E’s in-house digital content studio, will be replaced by Gena McCarthy, FYI’s exec VP of programming and development.

Greenberg’s new firm will offer full-service consultation for digital ventures, including business and creative support.