Sky has released the first teaser for Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer Patrick Melrose, the five-part limited series that’s based on the semi-autobiographical novels by Edward St Aubyn. A co-production from Sky Atlantic and Showtime that’s billed as subversive, savage and funny, it airs later this year.

The promo above introduces Melrose, a self-described “narcissistic, schizoid, suicidal alcoholic” who likes his steak tartare “spicy, very spicy.” There’s also a look back at how he’s been formed by the family dynamic of a sadistic father and a rich, unhappy American mother.

The saga sets out to skewer the upper class as it tracks Melrose’s journey from a deeply traumatic childhood to adult substance abuse and, ultimately, towards recovery. It takes place in 60s South of France, 80s New York and the Britain of the early aughts. Each episode is devoted to one of the five novels.

Hugo Weaving, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Anna Madeley, Blythe Danner, Allison Williams, Pip Torrens, Jessica Raine, Prasanna Puwanarajah, Holliday Grainger, Indira Varma and Celia Imrie also star.

David Nicholls (Far From The Madding Crowd) penned the series with Edward Berger (Deutschland 83) directing.

Patrick Melrose is executive produced by Michael Jackson and Rachael Horovitz. It’s the first production from Jackson’s Two Cities Television. Along with Cumberbatch and Adam Ackland who executive produce for SunnyMarch, Helen Flint executive produces for Little Island Productions.

Sky Vision has international distribution.