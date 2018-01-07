The new trailer for Showtime’s forthcoming drama Patrick Melrose has Benedict Cumberbatch dealing with his personal issues with alcohol. Lots of alcohol.

Based on the semi-autobiographical novels written by Edward St Aubyn, the five-part limited series, the trailer, which was shown at TCA, mixes drama and comedy (hence the eye patch) to give us a look at Cumberbatch’s portrayal of Melrose as we see his rocky childhood with his abusive father (Hugo Weaving) and complicit mother (Jennifer Jason Leigh), as well as his story of alcoholism, heroin addiction, recovery, marriage, and parenthood.

Anna Madeley, Blythe Danner, Allison Williams, Pip Torrens, Jessica Raine, Prasanna Puwanarajah, Holliday Grainger, Indira Varma and Celia Imrie also star. David Nicholls wrote the limited series directed by Edward Berger (Deutschland 83) directing.

Patrick Melrose is executive produced by Michael Jackson and Rachael Horovitz. It’s the first production from Jackson’s Two Cities Television. Cumberbatch and Adam Ackland executive produce for SunnyMarch while Helen Flint executive produces for Little Island Productions.