Studiocanal UK Head of Production Jenny Borgars is moving to Pathé. The executive, who has been with Studiocanal since 2008, will become Deputy Managing Director at Pathé in its London offices, Deadline has confirmed. At the same time, Studiocanal has confirmed that UK CEO Danny Perkins becomes acting Head of UK Production effective immediately.

Borgars’ exec producer credits at Studiocanal have included Macbeth, Legend, Sightseers and Attack The Block. Pathé, with bases in the UK and France, is currently in post-production on Lenny Abrahamson’s The Little Stranger and is prepping Rupert Goold’s Renée Zellweger-starring biopic Judy.

Borgars’ exits Studiocanal as it enjoys the success of the BAFTA-nominated Paddington 2 which is approaching $200M at the worldwide box office. The company is about to reunite with that film’s producer, David Heyman, on Jack Thorne’s adaptation of The Secret Garden which, as Deadline exclusively revealed, will be helmed by Marc Munden. SC UK also has Shaun The Sheep Movie 2 in production in partnership with Aardman Animations.