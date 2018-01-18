EXCLUSIVE: Marjorie Prime producer Uri Singer’s Passage Pictures is embarking on its first TV series with action thriller My Eyes (Ayuni). From creators Guy Amir and Hanan Savyon, the story will examine the complexity of the Middle East conflict through the eyes of a desperate American father who is searching for his missing daughter. The series will be shot in English with some Hebrew and Arabic.

Firma Films Savyon and Amir form a hot duo with vast television experience. They are also the writers and stars of smash Israeli comedy feature Maktub which just played Palm Springs. Singer is producing the U.S. remake. The politically incorrect caper, directed by Oded Raz, sees two small-time enforcers for a Jerusalem mob protection racket attempt to change their ways when they survive a suicide bombing and set out to fulfill the wishes of those who leave notes at the Western Wall (notes they steal, btw).

Over the past 10 years, Savyon and Amir have written more than 280 episodes across seven different TV series. Among their credts are Asfur which they created, wrote and starred in. The drama had over 80M views on Israel’s HOT VOD service and in 2012 sold U.S. rights to Fox for John Wells to produce.

They also created wrote and starred in Scarred (Ptzuim BaRosh) which was the most viewed drama series in the two years it ran on HOT with about 1M viewers per episode. In November last year, their latest series, Chateau Ein Kerem, started airing on Israel’s Channel 10.

Savyon and Amir are managed by Tomer Shmulevich of AMT Management.