Freeform has given a put pilot commitment to Party of Five, an immigration-themed reboot of the popular 1990s family drama revolving around Mexican-American siblings. It hails from the original series’ creators Chris Keyser and Amy Lippman and studio Sony Pictures TV.

The original revolved around on the five Salinger siblings who become orphans after their parents are killed in a car accident caused by a drunk driver.

The reboot will follow the five Buendias children as they navigate daily life struggles to survive as a family unit after their parents are suddenly deported back to Mexico.

Keyser and Lippman will write the pilot, along with Michal Zebede (Castle, Devious Maids), a first-generation American writer with Costa Rican and Panamanian roots. Rodrigo Garcia is set to direct.

Keyser, Lippman and Garcia executive produce, with Zebede serving as co-executive producer.

The original series, which starred Scott Wolf, Matthew Fox, Neve Campbell and Lacey Chabert as the older Salinger siblings, ran for six seasons on Fox and spawned a short-lived 1999 spinoff, Time of Your Life, toplined by Party of Five co-star Jennifer Love Hewitt. It was a Golden Globe success story, struggling in the ratings early in its run until winning a Globe for best drama series in its second season when its popularity picked up.



I hear the reboot was taken to the original series’ home at Fox before landing at Freeform. By then, Fox already had put in development In the Country We Love, about a young woman whose family had been deported to Colombia, based on the memoir by Jane the Virgin‘s Diane Guerrero. It is among a slew of immigration-themed projects bought by the broadcast networks this development cycle.

The Party of Five reboot is reminiscent of the new One Day at a Time, which also was revived with the original developer, Norman Lear, and with a Latino family at the center.