In wake of last year’s corporate changes at the studio, Paramount Pictures has strengthened its publicity and marketing ranks. Rebecca Mall, Co-President of Domestic Marketing, made the announcement today.

David Waldman, a 12-year studio veteran who previously held the position of SVP National Publicity, has been promoted to EVP Domestic Publicity.

In addition, Irene Trachtenberg has been appointed Head of Worldwide Marketing Partnerships, reporting jointly to Mary Daily, President of International Theatrical Marketing and Worldwide Home Media Entertainment, and Mall.

The domestic publicity department was bolstered by the promotions of Beth Pinker to SVP Field Publicity & Targeted Marketing; Michelle Rydberg to VP National Publicity; and Susannah Steinberg to VP Field Publicity & Targeted Marketing.

“These promotions are well-deserved acknowledgements of years of hard work and dedication by a team of people who are among the best at what they do,” Mall said in a statement. “David is highly respected and beloved within our company and with the filmmakers with whom we work. All of these executives are critical parts of our rebirth as a company and their promotions serve as hard-earned recognition for years of service to Paramount and its films.”

In Waldman’s new role, he will oversee the creation and implementation of theatrical publicity campaigns for Paramount Pictures releases, including national publicity, field publicity, special events, and photography departments. He will work closely with Dora Candelaria, who oversees International Publicity.

During his tenure, he oversaw the campaigns for many of the studio’s big event titles including Transformers, Paranormal Activity, Iron Man, World War Z, Jack Reacher, Jackass 3D and Bad Grandpa, as well as Mission Impossible, Anchorman 2 and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. He also steered the campaigns for such Oscar-winning titles as Fences, The Big Short, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and Dreamgirls as well as nominees like The Wolf of Wall Street. Prior to Paramount, Waldman worked at Focus Features, MGM and the Angellotti Company.

Trachtenberg will now oversee key corporate brand integration and promotional relationships for Paramount’s theatrical film releases. She joined the studio in 2014 as VP International Partnerships, strategically guiding 60-plus markets in expanding local promotional efforts on 45 films, including such tentpoles as Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Star Trek Beyond. She was promoted to SVP in 2017 to oversee global, multi-territory and domestic brand partnerships. She has brokered millions of dollars in marketing support for the studio’s pics with top brands and has made inroads and raised Paramount’s profile in the Chinese market. Prior to joining Paramount, Trachtenberg served as Director of Global Marketing Promotions at Warner Bros., overseeing creative activations of brand partnerships on The Hobbit trilogy, The LEGO Movie, and The Great Gatsby, among others. Trachtenberg started her career as a commercial talent agent then forayed into the ad world joining DDB advertising working with Universal Studios.

In Pinker’s new role, she will oversee the field marketing team and lead multicultural publicity and promotional efforts for all Paramount Pictures U.S./Canada releases. She most recently served as VP Field Publicity & Promotions, overseeing campaigns for the Mission Impossible and Star Trek franchises, the Oscar-nominated Selma, and others. Prior to Paramount, Pinker held publicity posts at Flower Films, Focus Features, Allied Advertising & Publicity, and Publicis Dialog.

Rydberg will oversee one of two national publicity teams reporting to Waldman. She joined the studio in 2014 as Senior Publicist, Domestic Publicity, where she worked on campaigns for Transformers: The Last Knight, 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi and 10 Cloverfield Lane among others. Previous to Paramount, she held publicity posts at Relativity Media, Lionsgate, CBS Films and Sony Pictures.

In Steinberg’s new role, she will manage all field and multicultural publicity, promotions and digital campaigns. She joined the company in 2005 as an intern, rising through the ranks, most recently as Senior Publicist, Field Publicity & Targeted Marketing, and worked on campaigns for Daddy’s Home 2, An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power and Fences, to name a few.