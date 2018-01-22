EXCLUSIVE: Paramount Pictures has acquired the feature pitch Reset, to be directed by Marcus Kryler and Fredrik Akerstrom. Sean Finegan will write. The plot is being kept under wraps, but is being described as a blend of horror and science fiction centered on a mother and daughter who uncover a startling secret. The project is based on Kryler/Akerstrom’s short film of the same name.

Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian will produce alongside Jon Kanak, who manages the directors. Finegan will executive produce. Kryler/Akerstrom previously directed the cinematic content for the best-selling video game Battlefield One, and they are also attached to direct Black List feature script Hummingbird. Kanak signed the directors off the short in 2015, and a feature adaptation always has been the goal.

The directors are repped by Kanak, UTA and Morris Yorn. Finegan is repped by Madhouse Entertainment, Verve and Morris Yorn.