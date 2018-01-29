Paramount Network debuted January 18 and is off to a solid start. Having replaced Viacom’s Spike, the new channel is up 93% in adults 18-49 and 85% in viewership vs the previous quarter.

Waco, its limited series about the 1993 Branch Davidian standoff with the federal government, premiered Wednesday as the best-rated drama series bow on ad-supported basic cable since August. Paramount Network said Episode drew 1.9M total viewers and a 1.1 demo rating.

Spike TV

The former Spike’s top-rated series, Lip Sync Battle was the net’s official kickoff program on January 18, and its Michael Jackson-themed episode ranked No. 1 in its basic cable time period with 18-49 (1.1 rating), women 18-49 (1.2 rating), and women 18-34 (1.1 rating).

With a stated mission to attract more female viewers with broader programming, Paramount Network noted that it drew 82% more women 18-49 in primetime compared with the last quarter.

Also debuting on Paramount in the past week was Season 10 of tattoo-competition series Ink Master, which posted 1.4M viewers and a 1.1 rating in the demo. It was No. 1 in its time slot on ad-supported cable among women 18-49.