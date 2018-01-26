Mia Ammer has been hired as VP Corporate Communications at Paramount, the film studio said today. The veteran PR exec moves over from Paradigm, where she was VP Corporate Communications and Media Strategy overseeing communications, trade advertising, media relations, charitable activities, special events and promotional efforts at the agency.

At Paramount, she will work with Paramount’s film and TV divisions to help oversee day-to-day corporate communications strategies and develop the studio’s corporate brand initiatives. She will report directly to Chris Petrikin, EVP Global Communications and Corporate Branding, and starts February 5.

Petrikin has been at Paramount since June 2017 after following his former Fox boss Jim Gianopulos after the latter was named chairman and CEO. Paramount’s longtime film publicity executive Katie Martin Kelley, who had the title of EVP Domestic Publicity, exited her post at the end of 2017.

“Mia is a consummate professional, who has the unique experience of having worked in film and television publicity and in corporate communications,” Petrikin said in making the announcement. “She will be a valuable addition to our team and to the studio.”

Ammer started her career at Wolf Kasteler and Associates followed by posts at Sony Pictures, Relativity Media and RED. She also has worked as a special consultant for the 20th Century Fox Marketing Department working on campaigns for the likes of The Wolverine and Runner Runner, among others.