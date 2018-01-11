Paramount Pictures has hired Disney Animation Studios and Pixar marketing exec David Sameth to the role of President of Worldwide Marketing. The move comes amid a revamp in the marketing and publicity departments that started when Megan Colligan departed in November as worldwide president of marketing and distribution. That role had been shared, and yesterday other key positions were filled.

Sameth, who at Disney was EVP and Head of Theatrical Marketing for Disney Animation Studios and Pixar, will report to Paramount chairman and CEO Jim Gianopulos and be responsible for the design, development and implementation of all marketing and advertising strategies for Paramount Pictures’ global theatrical releases. He begins February 1.

“David is an incredibly talented, visionary marketer who has created some of the most iconic and successful campaigns in our industry’s recent history,” Gianopulos said today in announcing the hire. “He has experience launching an array of films from big franchises to small, specialized endeavors, and everything in between. His insights, experience and reputation make him a very welcome addition to our team.”

On Wednesday, Rebecca Mall, Co-President of Domestic Marketing, unveiled five promotions in the division including David Waldman, who was promoted to EVP Domestic Publicity; Irene Trachtenberg named Head of Worldwide Marketing Partnerships; Beth Pinker to SVP Field Publicity & Targeted Marketing and Susannah Steinberg to VP Field Publicity & Targeted Marketing; and Michelle Rydberg to VP National Publicity.

Sameth’s run at Disney included oversight of campaigns including for Toy Story 3, Tangled, The Muppets, Brave, Wreck-It Ralph, Monsters University, Frozen, Big Hero 6, Inside Out, Zootopia, Finding Dory, Moana and this year’s Coco.

“While it is with sadness that I leave the Disney family I’ve come to know and love, and which has provided me with amazing opportunities and projects over the last 9 years, it is with great anticipation that I look forward to the next chapter at Paramount. Exciting challenges and great things await all those there, and under Jim’s leadership, I can’t think of a more exciting place to be.”

Before Disney he had stints at DreamWorks and Universal.