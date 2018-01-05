Kelly Miller has joined Paradigm as a theater-to-television crossover agent, a unique position at the company designed to transition and staff emerging and mid-career playwrights into television creator and showrunner roles. Miller specializes in agenting female, trans and diverse playwrights.

She will be bi-coastal, working out of the company’s New York and Los Angeles offices

“I am thrilled to welcome Kelly to Paradigm. She is so well-regarded in our industry, and her wide range of experience and expertise in both theater and television positions her to ‎attract playwrights who can quickly and successfully transition to television,” said Jack Tantleff, Head of the Theatre Literary Department at Paradigm.

“Television is a medium where playwrights can experiment with format and content to a degree not possible on the stage,” said Andy Patman, Co-Head of Paradigm’s TV Lit Department. “Kelly Miller knows this better than anyone, and knows the playwrights that are best primed to shake-up the small screen.”

Before joining Paradigm, Miller was a producer and manager at The Shuman Company in Los Angeles. Recently, she served as the Director of Development for New Neighborhood (Rolin Jones’ theater-TV-music company), as South Coast Repertory’s Literary Director, and as the Co-Director of the Pacific Playwrights Festival from 2009-2015.

She has dramaturged over 40 world premiere productions and readings at South Coast Repertory and created the CrossRoads commissioning project. Miller is also a founding member of The Kilroys, an LA-based group of artists advocating for gender parity in the American theater.

“I’ve always believed in letting storytellers dictate the market – good reps are a soundboard and support structure for their clients, helping them drop seamlessly into their stories. Paradigm is uniquely situated as an agency to do just that,” said Miller.