Kelly Miller has joined Paradigm as a theater-to-television crossover agent, a unique position at the company designed to transition and staff emerging and mid-career playwrights into television creator and showrunner roles. Miller specializes in agenting female, trans and diverse playwrights.
She will be bi-coastal, working out of the company’s New York and Los Angeles offices
“I am thrilled to welcome Kelly to Paradigm. She is so well-regarded in our industry, and her wide range of experience and expertise in both theater and television positions her to attract playwrights who can quickly and successfully transition to television,” said Jack Tantleff, Head of the Theatre Literary Department at Paradigm.
“Television is a medium where playwrights can experiment with format and content to a degree not possible on the stage,” said Andy Patman, Co-Head of Paradigm’s TV Lit Department. “Kelly Miller knows this better than anyone, and knows the playwrights that are best primed to shake-up the small screen.”
Before joining Paradigm, Miller was a producer and manager at The Shuman Company in Los Angeles. Recently, she served as the Director of Development for New Neighborhood (Rolin Jones’ theater-TV-music company), as South Coast Repertory’s Literary Director, and as the Co-Director of the Pacific Playwrights Festival from 2009-2015.
She has dramaturged over 40 world premiere productions and readings at South Coast Repertory and created the CrossRoads commissioning project. Miller is also a founding member of The Kilroys, an LA-based group of artists advocating for gender parity in the American theater.
“I’ve always believed in letting storytellers dictate the market – good reps are a soundboard and support structure for their clients, helping them drop seamlessly into their stories. Paradigm is uniquely situated as an agency to do just that,” said Miller.