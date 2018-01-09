The Paley Center For Media has unveiled their lineup for PaleyFest, but the crowning jewel of the 35th anniversary will be an Icon Tribute to the one and only Barbra Streisand.

The television festival will take place March 16-25 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and they are going all out for their 35th anniversary. In addition to honoring Babs, the lineup will include universes colliding with the cast of The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon taking the same stage. Other shows on the schedule include the cast and creative teams from a mix of popular dramas, sci-fi fare, and comedies including The Good Doctor, The Handmaid’s Tale, Mom, The Orville, Queen Sugar, Riverdale, Silicon Valley, Stranger Things, Supernatural, and Will & Grace.

“PaleyFest LA 2018 will feature the very best that television has to offer including Emmy Award-winning comedies and dramas, intriguing sci-fi mysteries, and the acclaimed revival of one of television’s most beloved shows,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s President & CEO. “We’re especially proud to honor Barbra Streisand as this year’s PaleyFest Icon, and look forward to celebrating her numerous television accomplishments.”

The fest will put the spotlight on Streisand, who will take part in a special conversation which will include by clips highlighting her iconic work in television.

Read the PaleyFest LA 2018 lineup below:

March 16: PaleyFest Icon Tribute to Barbra Streisand (7:30pm)

March 17: FOX’s The Orville (2:00pm)

March 17: NBC’s Will & Grace (7:00pm)

March 18: Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale (2:00pm)

March 18: HBO’s Silicon Valley (7:00pm)

March 20: CW’s Supernatural (6:45pm)

March 21: CBS’s The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon (7:30pm)

March 22: ABC’s The Good Doctor (7:30pm)

March 24: CBS’s Mom (2:00pm)

March 24: OWN’s Queen Sugar (7:00pm)

March 25: CW’s Riverdale (2:00pm)

March 25: Netflix’s Stranger Things (7:00pm)