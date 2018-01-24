The Kaiju are back. How’d they get into our world, you wonder? “Someone let them in,” answers this new trailer for Pacific Rim Uprising.

With new footage and poster art, this peek at the Universal-Legendary sequel features lots of action between the big monsters and the Jaeger pilots who fight them. We see John Boyega and Scott Eastwood leading the battles, and newcomer Cailee Spaeny as a 15-year-old “Jaeger hacker” joining the good fight.

“The Kaiju, there gonna come back,” says a voice that seems to belong to young Amara, “and I’m not going to be stuck waiting for someone else to come save my ass.”

Here’s Universal’s logline: The globe-spanning conflict between otherworldly monsters of mass destruction and the human-piloted super-machines built to vanquish them was only a prelude to the all-out assault on humanity in Pacific Rim Uprising.

Boyega (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) stars as Jake Pentecost, a once-promising Jaeger pilot whose legendary father gave his life to secure humanity’s victory against the monstrous Kaiju. Jake has since abandoned his training only to become caught up in a criminal underworld. But when an even more unstoppable threat is unleashed to tear through our cities and bring the world to its knees, he is given one last chance to live up to his father’s legacy by his estranged sister, Mako Mori (Rinko Kikuchi) – who is leading a brave new generation of pilots that have grown up in the shadow of war. As they seek justice for the fallen, their only hope is to unite together in a global uprising against the forces of extinction.

Jake is joined by gifted rival pilot Lambert and 15-year-old Jaeger hacker Amara, as the heroes of the PPDC become the only family he has left. Rising up to become the most powerful defense force to ever walk the earth, they will set course for a spectacular all-new adventure on a towering scale.

Pacific Rim Uprising is directed by Steven S. DeKnight and also stars Jing Tian, Burn Gorman, Adria Arjona and Charlie Day. It’s produced by Thomas Tull, Mary Parent, Jon Jashni, Cale Boyter, Guillermo del Toro, John Boyega and Femi Oguns, and exec produced by Eric McLeod.

Pacific Rim Uprising hits theaters March 23. Take a look at the new trailer above, and here’s the new poster art: