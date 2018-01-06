Showtime released the trailer for its new animated series Our Cartoon President executive produced by Stephen Colbert, his Late Show EP Chris Licht and OCP‘s showrunner R.J. Fried.

“In a time of civil and political unrest, one man works tirelessly to defend the American Dream,” the trailer begins as Cartoon Trump is seen in bed, clicking through the TV news landscape to ferret out non-Fox News Channel “Fake News” channels.

Showtime and CBS are presenting panels at today’s TCA winter press tour.

The president’s most trusted advisers, Donald Jr. and Eric tell Dad, “Remember when everyone said you were the dumbest person in the world, and then we showed up and they were like, ‘We spoke too soon?'”

Also in the trailer, Cartoon Republicans Whoo-Hoo Trump, while his most formidable foes, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi attempt to seduce him by talking New York.

And, the gang at Fox & Friends pronounces, approvingly, of the new series, “We’re just glad Showtime is getting out of the smut business!”

The half-hour parody, debuting Sunday, February 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, follows the tru-ish adventures of reality-TV star turned 45th President of the United States Donald Trump, his cabinet, his family, and Dems.

