In advance of Jimmy Kimmel’s Monday morning appearance at TCA to talk about hosting year’s Academy Awards, ABC and The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released a first look at the 90th Oscars official key art featuring the ABC late-night host.

This will be Kimmel’s second consecutive year as host. He got heaps of praise for his rookie turn as host last year, keeping calm when La La Land was mistakenly announced as Best Picture rather than actual winner Moonlight. Last year’s producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd also are returning to produce the 2018 show.

ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! host also hosted last year’s Primetime Emmys, as he had done in 2012.

The 90th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 4 at 8 PM EST/5 PM PST, half an hour earlier than prior telecasts.