Jimmy Kimmel, who is hosting the Academy Awards ceremony for a second time, noted Tuesday on his ABC late-night show that awards season went into “full bloom” with the morning’s Oscar noms reveal.

I am hosting the Oscars again this year and I’m excited. I cannot wait to see which movie accidentally wins Best Picture.

The most nominations went to The Shape of Water, which racked up 13 nods, including Best Picture, Best Director, “and Outstanding Achievement in Fish Penis Design,” Kimmel said.

I’m glad The Shape of Water got so many nominations. I like that movie and finally, Hollywood is recognizing a monster other than Harvey Weinstein,” he snarked.

Among the many familiar faces, Meryl Streep clocked her 21st Oscar nom and Denzel Washington his ninth. “I’m not even sure he was in a movie this year. That’s how good he is,” Kimmel marveled.

Among the “historic” nominations, Kimmel noted that, for the first-time ever, a woman was nominated for Best Cinematography. Greta Gerwig became just the fifth woman to be nominated for Best Director, while Jordan Peele is the fifth African-American to be nominated in that same category.

“And Kobe Bryant is now the tallest person ever nominated for animated short,” Kimmel added, explaining Bryant got nominated for Dear Basketball “which could be the closest we get to seeing the Lakers win something this year.”

Among this year’s snubs, “Steven Spielberg was left off the Best Director list. So, back to the Kinko’s Management Training Program for him,” the late-night host speculated.

And, Kimmel maintains, a Best Picture nom absolutely should have gone to the image of President Donald Trump looking directly at the sun during the eclipse.

“Best Picture of 2017,” Kimmel insisted.