Nominations for the 90th Oscars are being revealed this morning by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The announcement coming from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater will roll out in two parts, with the craft noms unveiled beginning at 5:22 AM PT and the acting, screenplay, director and picture races following at 5:38 AM.

The Academy said yesterday that Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis will host they hybrid live/pretaped announcements, with contributions from the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Rosario Dawson, Gal Gadot, Salma Hayek, Michelle Rodriguez, Zoe Saladana, Molly Shannon, Rebel Wilson and Michelle Yeoh.

The noms will set up the Oscars on March 4 on ABC hosted by Jimmy Kimmel live from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

Check out the live stream of both announcements above and follow along on Deadline all day for complete coverage, analysis and reactions.