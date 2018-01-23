The 90th Oscar noms were led this morning by The Shape of Water, which scored 13 nominations, the 10th film in Oscar history to earn that number. It was followed by Dunkirk with eight nominations and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri with seven.

Fox Searchlight scored the most nominations for studios, fueled by The Shape of Water and Three Billboards. It was followed by Focus Features and Warner Bros., which tied at 14 each. Notably, Paramount Pictures is the only major studio with no nominations.

Here are the lists of nominations by film and studio (excluding the Short Films and Documentary Short Subject categories):

NOMS BY FILM

(2 or more)

The Shape of Water – 13

Dunkirk – 8

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – 7

Darkest Hour – 6

Phantom Thread – 6

Blade Runner 2049 – 5

Lady Bird – 5

Call Me by Your Name – 4

Get Out – 4

Mudbound – 4

Star Wars: The Last Jedi – 4

Baby Driver – 3

I, Tonya – 3

Beauty and the Beast – 2

Coco – 2

The Post – 2

Victoria & Abdul – 2

NOMS BY STUDIO

Fox Searchlight – 20

Focus Features – 14

Warner Bros – 14

Disney – 9

Netflix – 8

A24 – 7

20th Century Fox – 7

Sony Pictures Classics – 6

Sony – 5

Universal – 4

Neon – 3

Cohen Media Group – 2

Lionsgate – 2

Gkids – 1

Grasshopper Films – 1

Good Deed – 1

Magnolia Pictures – 1

Open Road/Global Road – 1

PBS – 1

STX Entertainment – 1

Amazon Studios – 1