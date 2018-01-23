The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled nominations for the 90th Oscars this morning, marking the apex of an awards season. Fox Searchlight’s The Shape of Water earned a topping 13 noms, the second-most ever, including directing and writing mentions for Guillermo del Toro. In a season where several films have jockeyed for frontrunner status, the fantastical period drama has stepped into that spot.

Still, there were several surprises this morning, like Jordan Peele’s Get Out scoring noms for directing, writing and Best Picture, as well as an acting nom for star Daniel Kaluuya. For Peele, he becomes only the third person to be nommed in those categories with his first film. Greta Gerwig nearly pulled off the same feat with directing and screenplay noms for Lady Bird, though she wasn’t a producer on the A24 pic, which did get a Best Picture nom.

The Shape of Water, Universal’s Get Out and Lady Bird were joined on the Best Picture list by Sony Classics’ Call Me By Your Name; Focus Features’ Darkest Hour, home to Best Actor frontrunner Gary Oldman, nommed today; Warner Bros’ Dunkirk, with Christopher Nolan’s stunning war movie scoring eight noms; Focus’ Phantom Thread, with Daniel Day-Lewis back in the Actor race; Fox’s The Post, along with it the 21st nomination for Meryl Streep (though not for director Stephen Spielberg); and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, probably the other frontrunner coming into today noms and which had seven nominations, with Martin McDonagh nominated for writing but not directing, and the film’s big three — Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell — all nominated.

In the Directing race, del Toro, Peele, Gerwig and Nolan were joined by Paul Thomas Anderson for Phantom Thread, the latest of the awards-season films to hit the marketplace (December 24). Mostly quiet up until this morning on the awards front, it scored for Day-Lewis, supporting actress Lesley Manville, Costume Design and Score (Focus had a strong showing with Darkest Hour and Victoria & Abdul both scoring multiple noms.). In the Score race, John Williams landed his 46th nomination (and 51st overall) for Disney’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Last Jedi was one of the repeat mentions this morning in the craft categories, along with the likes of The Shape Of Water, Warner Bros’ Blade Runner 2049, Dunkirk and Sony’s Baby Driver.

The noms ceremony was live from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater with Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis.

Today’s news will set off the next phase of intense campaigning ahead of the Oscars ceremony March 4 on ABC hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Here are the nominations:

BEST PICTURE

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME
Peter Spears, Luca Guadagnino, Emilie Georges and Marco Morabito, Producers

DARKEST HOUR
Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Lisa Bruce, Anthony McCarten and Douglas Urbanski, Producers

DUNKIRK
Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan, Producers

GET OUT
Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Edward H. Hamm Jr. and Jordan Peele, Producers

LADY BIRD
Scott Rudin, Eli Bush and Evelyn O’Neill, Producers

PHANTOM THREAD
JoAnne Sellar, Paul Thomas Anderson, Megan Ellison and Daniel Lupi, Producers

THE POST
Amy Pascal, Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers

THE SHAPE OF WATER
Guillermo del Toro and J. Miles Dale, Producers

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI
Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, Producers

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET
Call Me by Your Name

DANIEL DAY-LEWIS
Phantom Thread

DANIEL KALUUYA
Get Out

GARY OLDMAN
Darkest Hour

DENZEL WASHINGTON
Roman J. Israel, Esq.

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

WILLEM DAFOE
The Florida Project

WOODY HARRELSON
Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

RICHARD JENKINS
The Shape of Water

CHRISTOPHER PLUMMER
All the Money in the World

SAM ROCKWELL
Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

SALLY HAWKINS
The Shape of Water

FRANCES MCDORMAND
Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

MARGOT ROBBIE
I, Tonya

SAOIRSE RONAN
Lady Bird

MERYL STREEP
The Post

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

MARY J. BLIGE
Mudbound

ALLISON JANNEY
I, Tonya

LESLEY MANVILLE
Phantom Thread

LAURIE METCALF
Lady Bird

OCTAVIA SPENCER
The Shape of Water

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

THE BOSS BABY
Tom McGrath and Ramsey Naito

THE BREADWINNER
Nora Twomey and Anthony Leo

COCO
Lee Unkrich and Darla K. Anderson

FERDINAND
Carlos Saldanha

LOVING VINCENT
Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman and Ivan Mactaggart

CINEMATOGRAPHY

BLADE RUNNER 2049
Roger A. Deakins

DARKEST HOUR
Bruno Delbonnel

DUNKIRK
Hoyte van Hoytema

MUDBOUND
Rachel Morrison

THE SHAPE OF WATER
Dan Laustsen

COSTUME DESIGN

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
Jacqueline Durran

DARKEST HOUR
Jacqueline Durran

PHANTOM THREAD
Mark Bridges

THE SHAPE OF WATER
Luis Sequeira

VICTORIA & ABDUL
Consolata Boyle

DIRECTING

DUNKIRK
Christopher Nolan

GET OUT
Jordan Peele

LADY BIRD
Greta Gerwig

PHANTOM THREAD
Paul Thomas Anderson

THE SHAPE OF WATER
Guillermo del Toro

DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

ABACUS: SMALL ENOUGH TO JAIL
Steve James, Mark Mitten and Julie Goldman

FACES PLACES
Agnès Varda, JR and Rosalie Varda

ICARUS
Bryan Fogel and Dan Cogan

LAST MEN IN ALEPPO
Feras Fayyad, Kareem Abeed and Søren Steen Jespersen

STRONG ISLAND
Yance Ford and Joslyn Barnes

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)

EDITH+EDDIE
Laura Checkoway and Thomas Lee Wright

HEAVEN IS A TRAFFIC JAM ON THE 405
Frank Stiefel

HEROIN(E)
Elaine McMillion Sheldon and Kerrin Sheldon

KNIFE SKILLS
Thomas Lennon

TRAFFIC STOP
Kate Davis and David Heilbroner

FILM EDITING

BABY DRIVER
Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos

DUNKIRK
Lee Smith

I, TONYA
Tatiana S. Riegel

THE SHAPE OF WATER
Sidney Wolinsky

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI
Jon Gregory

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

A FANTASTIC WOMAN
Chile

THE INSULT
Lebanon

LOVELESS
Russia

ON BODY AND SOUL
Hungary

THE SQUARE
Sweden

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

DARKEST HOUR
Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick

VICTORIA & ABDUL
Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard

WONDER
Arjen Tuiten

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

DUNKIRK
Hans Zimmer

PHANTOM THREAD
Jonny Greenwood

THE SHAPE OF WATER
Alexandre Desplat

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI
John Williams

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI
Carter Burwell

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

MIGHTY RIVER
from Mudbound; Music and Lyric by Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson

MYSTERY OF LOVE
from Call Me by Your Name; Music and Lyric by Sufjan Stevens

REMEMBER ME
from Coco; Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

STAND UP FOR SOMETHING
from Marshall; Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Lonnie R. Lynn and Diane Warren

THIS IS ME
from The Greatest Showman; Music and Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

PRODUCTION DESIGN

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

BLADE RUNNER 2049
Production Design: Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Alessandra Querzola

DARKEST HOUR
Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

DUNKIRK
Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Gary Fettis

THE SHAPE OF WATER
Production Design: Paul Denham Austerberry; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin

SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

DEAR BASKETBALL
Glen Keane and Kobe Bryant

GARDEN PARTY
Victor Caire and Gabriel Grapperon

LOU
Dave Mullins and Dana Murray

NEGATIVE SPACE
Max Porter and Ru Kuwahata

REVOLTING RHYMES
Jakob Schuh and Jan Lachauer

SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

DEKALB ELEMENTARY
Reed Van Dyk

THE ELEVEN O’CLOCK
Derin Seale and Josh Lawson

MY NEPHEW EMMETT
Kevin Wilson, Jr.

THE SILENT CHILD
Chris Overton and Rachel Shenton

WATU WOTE/ALL OF US
Katja Benrath and Tobias Rosen

SOUND EDITING

BABY DRIVER
Julian Slater

BLADE RUNNER 2049
Mark Mangini and Theo Green

DUNKIRK
Richard King and Alex Gibson

THE SHAPE OF WATER
Nathan Robitaille and Nelson Ferreira

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI
Matthew Wood and Ren Klyce

SOUND MIXING

BABY DRIVER
Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin and Mary H. Ellis

BLADE RUNNER 2049
Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill and Mac Ruth

DUNKIRK
Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker and Gary A. Rizzo

THE SHAPE OF WATER
Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern and Glen Gauthier

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI
David Parker, Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce and Stuart Wilson

VISUAL EFFECTS

BLADE RUNNER 2049
John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert and Richard R. Hoover

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2
Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner and Dan Sudick

KONG: SKULL ISLAND
Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza and Mike Meinardus

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI
Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Neal Scanlan and Chris Corbould

WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES
Joe Letteri, Daniel Barrett, Dan Lemmon and Joel Whist

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME
Screenplay by James Ivory

THE DISASTER ARTIST
Screenplay by Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber

LOGAN
Screenplay by Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green; Story by James Mangold

MOLLY’S GAME
Written for the screen by Aaron Sorkin

MUDBOUND
Screenplay by Virgil Williams and Dee Rees

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

THE BIG SICK
Written by Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani

GET OUT
Written by Jordan Peele

LADY BIRD
Written by Greta Gerwig

THE SHAPE OF WATER
Screenplay by Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor; Story by Guillermo del Toro

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI
Written by Martin McDonagh