The wife of Orlando mass shooter Omar Mateen, who gunned down 49 people and wounded more than 50 others at the Pulse nightclub in 2016, knew about his plans before the act – and did nothing.

Documents reported on by USA Today indicate Noor Salman told the FBI that her husband made many comments on his plans, then loaded up on ammunition the night before the mass shooting, which reportedly was done in support of the Islamic state. It was the worst mass shooting in US history until the recent Las Vegas attack.

Salman said she “knew that her husband was going to attack the Pulse nightclub. My fears had come true and he did what he said he was going to do,” Salman told the FBI. “I was in denial and I could not believe that the father of my child was going to hurt other people.”

Her 12-page statement was released by federal authorities at the end of December, part of case records. Salman was arrested and charged with providing material support to a terrorist and tampering with evidence. She has pleaded not guilty and her attorneys have tried to bar the statements, claiming she was not read her Miranda rights before giving them.

Salman’s defense is that she was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder caused by Mateen’s abuse. That is in conflict with her signed statement to the FBI.