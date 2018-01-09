Tis the season for the undead! Orion Pictures has acquired the North American and Latin American rights to John McPhail’s zombie holiday musical Anna and the Apocalypse, which is slated to hit theaters during the holidays — just in time for some bloody good yuletide cheer.

Anna and the Apocalypse marks the first acquisition for Orion since announcing its return to wide release theatrical distribution last Fall. Orion was recently relaunched by Metro-Goldwyn- Mayer as a new, stand-alone U.S. theatrical marketing and distribution company.

“The Orion logo was on the front of so many of our favorite films growing up. It’s a real honor that Anna and the Apocalypse will join the ranks of the films that inspired us,” said Blazing Griffin Producer Naysun Alae-Carew. “We are elated to

have a partner in Orion that is as passionate about our film as we are.”

Ella Hunt (Our Robot Overlords) stars as the titular Anna alongside Mark Benton (The Halcyon) and Paul Kaye (Game Of Thrones). The film focuses on a zombie apocalypse that is threatening the sleepy town of Little Haven during Christmas. The undead forces Anna and her high school friends to fight, sing and slash their way to survival with a fast-spreading horde out that are hungry for their blood. Teaming up with her best friend John, Anna and her crew fight their way through zombified snowmen, a ravenous bachelor party, and high school hormones to try and save family and faculty alike. But they soon discover that no one is safe in this new world, and the only people they can truly rely on are each other.

McPhail directs a script written by Alan McDonald and the late Ryan McHenry (Ryan Gosling Won’t Eat His Cereal viral series) with original music by Roddy Hart and Tommy Reilly. The film was produced by Naysun Alae-Carew and Nicholas Crum of Blazing Griffin in association with Tracy Jarvis of Parkhouse Pictures and Creative Scotland.

The deal was negotiated by Nate Bolotin of XYZ Films on behalf of the filmmakers. International territories are represented by James Norrie of AMP International.