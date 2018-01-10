Just days after her powerful Golden Globes speech stole that glittery evening, Oprah Winfrey has posted video of the devastation of the Santa Barbara County mudslides that have claimed at least 15 lives and destroyed much of the neighborhood Winfrey calls home. (Watch it below).
“Thanks everyone for your prayers and concern,” Winfrey wrote on her Instagram page today. “My property is fine. Some mud, and minor damage that pales in comparison to what my neighbors are going thru.”
In the brief video, Winfrey surveys the muddy aftermath near her Montecito home. “Oh god,” she says. “So, there used to be a fence right here. “That’s my neighbor’s house, devastated. And debris is everywhere.”
Tuesday’s mudslide after hours of heavy rain have claimed at least 15 lives and numerous injuries in the area northwest of L.A., an area still recovering from wildfire. Dozens of people remain unaccounted for.
The area is home to many Hollywood insiders, some of whom have taken to social media to provide updates.
Here is Winfrey’s latest, followed by a sampling of others: