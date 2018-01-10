Just days after her powerful Golden Globes speech stole that glittery evening, Oprah Winfrey has posted video of the devastation of the Santa Barbara County mudslides that have claimed at least 15 lives and destroyed much of the neighborhood Winfrey calls home. (Watch it below).

“Thanks everyone for your prayers and concern,” Winfrey wrote on her Instagram page today. “My property is fine. Some mud, and minor damage that pales in comparison to what my neighbors are going thru.”

In the brief video, Winfrey surveys the muddy aftermath near her Montecito home. “Oh god,” she says. “So, there used to be a fence right here. “That’s my neighbor’s house, devastated. And debris is everywhere.”

Tuesday’s mudslide after hours of heavy rain have claimed at least 15 lives and numerous injuries in the area northwest of L.A., an area still recovering from wildfire. Dozens of people remain unaccounted for.

The area is home to many Hollywood insiders, some of whom have taken to social media to provide updates.

Here is Winfrey’s latest, followed by a sampling of others:

This is the street in front of our house. I don’t know anything about our house yet. I’m heartbroken for our community of Montecito. I’m devastated for the families who lost loved ones. I’m grateful to all the rescue workers. Please send love to Montecito. pic.twitter.com/TmbqwzMLEz — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 10, 2018

This is not a river. This is the 101 freeway in my neighborhood right now. Montecito needs your love and support. pic.twitter.com/jRNCBrp4b5 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 9, 2018

Mourning the dead in our little town tonight. Praying for the survivors and preparing for whatever may come. #Montecito — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) January 10, 2018