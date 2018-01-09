Despite the clamor for an Oprah Winfrey candidacy after her soaring Golden Globes speech, Gayle King said today her best friend is “not going to be running for President,” though she is “intrigued” by the notion.

Even though Donald Trump’s White House says the current Commander-in-Chief would “welcome the challenge,” the actual prospects of #Oprah2020 dimmed this morning as the CBS This Morning co-host seemed to pour cold water on a real bid for higher office.

“I absolutely don’t think that her position has changed,” King told her colleagues on the air as she dropped those Oprah insider details she is so well versed at. For years, Winfrey has strongly denied she would be interested in running for President or any elected office.

“I was up talking to her very late last night,” King added today, before making sure that story won’t die for at least two more news cycles. “I do think she’s intrigued by the idea, I do think that. I also know that after years of watching the Oprah show, you always have the right to change your mind.”

“She loves this country and would like to be of service in some way, but I don’t think she’s actively considering it at this time,” King said of the media mogul and onetime talk-show host.

Knowing a good tale when presented with one, and as voices supposedly close to her that aren’t Gayle King fly the flag, Winfrey herself hasn’t actually said anything about running for President in the last 36 hours. But, really, why would she?