Oprah Winfrey may or may not be running for President in 2020, but NBC is not backing her, the network made awkwardly clear this morning amidst post-Golden Globes blowback for a tweet it made during Sunday’s show.

“The tweet was sent out by a third party agency for NBC Entertainment in real time during the live broadcast,” a spokesperson for the Comcast-owned network said this morning of the social media post proclaiming the media mogul “our future president” early in last night’s awards show. “It is in reference to a joke made during the opening monologue and not meant to be a political statement.”

“We have since removed the tweet,” NBC tersely concluded.

Well, yes, the past home of the Donald Trump-fronted Celebrity Apprentice dropped the tweet, but here’s a screen grab of it anyway in case you wondered what all the fuss was about:

Host Seth Meyers in his often-sputtering monologue delivered the “joke” in question with a reference to what may or may not have caused our current POTUS to get off reality TV and into the political arena.

“In 2011, I told some jokes about our current president at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner,” the Late Night host told the black-attired crowd at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday. “Jokes about how he was unqualified to be president. Some have said that night convinced him to run,” Meyers added. “So if that’s true, I just want to say: Oprah, you will never be president! You do not have what it takes!”

As Meyers uttered that punch line, the camera went to Winfrey reacting with laughter in the audience. Soon after, NBC’s tweet in question appeared. Oddly, on a night when he was clearly on his phone, there wasn’t a tweet from President Trump on the matter or from the Globes themselves.

Accepting the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award later in the evening, Winfrey gave a stirring speech that lit up social media and more with promises of “a new day,” and also hopes that the first African-American women to receive the honor would actually pursue a White House bid against Trump or another Republican. We should all take a breather or two, though: Oprah hasn’t actually tipped her intentions for high office either way.

In the wake of the original peek, the blowback included from former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer to Fox & Friends:

Well. Well. Well. NBC deleted its tweet supporting Oprah as the next President. I’m glad they realized how biased it made them and I’m glad they deleted it. https://t.co/Hi1heSfTvz — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 8, 2018

OPRAH 2020? NBC and Hollywood elites push ‘Oprah Winfrey for President’ after her Golden Globes speech pic.twitter.com/lctpqj2pu9 — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) January 8, 2018

